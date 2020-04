Fifth Position

My get-pushed partner challenged me to photograph my favorite shoes in a unique manner. Being a man, I don't really have a favorite pair of shoes. I have a pair of black shoes, a pair of brown shoes, and a pair of sneakers. I do like ballroom dancing, though, and these are the shoes I wear for that. For those who took ballet, you will recognize that this isn't exactly 5th position. In ballroom, we have some steps named after that ballet position, but adapted for ballroom dancing.