Photo 505
Ghost
I was experimenting with creating ghost images. I did this with a long exposure, standing still for half of the time, and then walking out of the frame. It didn't turn out as spooky as I hoped. Maybe if I wore a bunch of chains...
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Batya
Wow! Very ghost-like.
April 13th, 2020
