Previous
Next
Ghost by tdaug80
Photo 505

Ghost

I was experimenting with creating ghost images. I did this with a long exposure, standing still for half of the time, and then walking out of the frame. It didn't turn out as spooky as I hoped. Maybe if I wore a bunch of chains...
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Batya
Wow! Very ghost-like.
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise