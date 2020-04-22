Sign up
Photo 515
Not as dangerous as it looks
My get-pushed partner echoed my own challenge back to me. We will both be making 5-second exposures this week. Here, I was simply lighting the candle with a match. The long exposure makes it look like there was a flame thrower involved.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
556
photos
31
followers
30
following
141% complete
View this month »
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
515
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
22nd April 2020 9:09am
Tags
sixws-104
,
get-pushed-404
Frogger
ace
@overalvandaan
Here's another response to the challenge.
April 22nd, 2020
