Not as dangerous as it looks by tdaug80
Not as dangerous as it looks

My get-pushed partner echoed my own challenge back to me. We will both be making 5-second exposures this week. Here, I was simply lighting the candle with a match. The long exposure makes it look like there was a flame thrower involved.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

I live in Massachusetts in the USA.
@overalvandaan Here's another response to the challenge.
April 22nd, 2020  
