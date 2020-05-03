Sign up
Photo 526
Supervisor
We were taking the indoor plants outdoors for the summer, today. This guy was keeping an eye on our progress.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
3rd May 2020 2:23pm
Tags
frog
