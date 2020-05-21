Previous
King versus Pawn by tdaug80
Photo 544

King versus Pawn

My get-pushed partner challenged me to combine ICM with B&W. I threw in a rear-curtain synch flash, too.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

ace
Frogger ace
Annie, this photo is probably destined for my not-365-masterpieces collection. I'll see if I can come up with a better response to your challenge. @annied
May 21st, 2020  
