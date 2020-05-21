Sign up
King versus Pawn
My get-pushed partner challenged me to combine ICM with B&W. I threw in a rear-curtain synch flash, too.
21st May 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
21st May 2020 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-408
Frogger
ace
Annie, this photo is probably destined for my not-365-masterpieces collection. I'll see if I can come up with a better response to your challenge.
@annied
May 21st, 2020
