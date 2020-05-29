Previous
Hometown Hero by tdaug80
Photo 552

Hometown Hero

Everett Dirksen was a powerful senator from my hometown of Pekin, Illinois. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Everett_Dirksen
The new macro challenge prompted me to get out a collection of seven stamps (my whole stamp collection) that I picked up at the National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C. They had a table laid out with several hundred stamps and visitors were encouraged to take some home to start their collection.
I might make a more interesting photograph with the entire collection later this week.
