Photo 554
Light Spirals
I found a fun project on DPS. Hang a small flashlight from a string and let it swing while the camera is in bulb mode.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
31st May 2020 4:40pm
Tags
abstract
,
light-painting
,
abstract-33
