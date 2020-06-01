Previous
More Light Spirals by tdaug80
More Light Spirals

Another of my favorites from yesterday's project. I tried it again, today, trying to add some color filters in front of the lens, but yesterday's single color images were better.
@tdaug80
Jackie, I tried putting a transparency of a colorful bar chart in front of the lens, sometimes moving it around, sometimes not. Today's results weren't as satisfying as yesterday's, though. The camera was farther from the light source, yesterday. I think that made a difference. Yesterday, I put the camera on the floor. Today, I used a tripod so that I didn't need to crawl on the floor to place the color filter. Thanks for the idea, though. @30pics4jackiesdiamond
