Photo 555
More Light Spirals
Another of my favorites from yesterday's project. I tried it again, today, trying to add some color filters in front of the lens, but yesterday's single color images were better.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
1
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
596
photos
34
followers
31
following
2
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
31st May 2020 4:13pm
Public
light-painting
,
abstract-33
Frogger
ace
Jackie, I tried putting a transparency of a colorful bar chart in front of the lens, sometimes moving it around, sometimes not. Today's results weren't as satisfying as yesterday's, though. The camera was farther from the light source, yesterday. I think that made a difference. Yesterday, I put the camera on the floor. Today, I used a tripod so that I didn't need to crawl on the floor to place the color filter. Thanks for the idea, though.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
June 2nd, 2020
