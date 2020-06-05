Previous
Next
Red Veggie, Red Veggie by tdaug80
Photo 559

Red Veggie, Red Veggie

As kids, we played a game called Red Rover. That has nothing to do with this image. I'm just trying to develop some still-life skills
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise