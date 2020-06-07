Previous
Next
Pine Pollen in a Puddle by tdaug80
Photo 561

Pine Pollen in a Puddle

I washed the pine pollen off my car (yesterday's photo) and created new pollen abstracts from the puddles in the driveway.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise