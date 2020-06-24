Sign up
Photo 578
More Impressionism
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create an in-camera impressionist image using any motion technique. This one is more abstract than yesterday's tree.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
1
1
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
619
photos
35
followers
30
following
158% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
23rd June 2020 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-413
Frogger
ace
Sylvia, it's surprising how I can take a photo that looks horrible in raw form and turn it into a work of art. I think I am showing off the dirt specks on my lens, too. They don't follow the curves from the shaking.
@sprphotos
June 24th, 2020
