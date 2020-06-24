Previous
More Impressionism by tdaug80
More Impressionism

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create an in-camera impressionist image using any motion technique. This one is more abstract than yesterday's tree.
ace
@tdaug80
@tdaug80
Frogger ace
Sylvia, it's surprising how I can take a photo that looks horrible in raw form and turn it into a work of art. I think I am showing off the dirt specks on my lens, too. They don't follow the curves from the shaking. @sprphotos
June 24th, 2020  
