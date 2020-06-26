Previous
Next
The Masked Dino by tdaug80
Photo 580

The Masked Dino

This dinosaur is outside a children's museum. He often wears a hat that changes with what is going on in the area, like a Boston Red Sox cap during baseball season. Lately, he has been wearing a face mask to protect us from dinovirus.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise