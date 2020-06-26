Sign up
The Masked Dino
This dinosaur is outside a children's museum. He often wears a hat that changes with what is going on in the area, like a Boston Red Sox cap during baseball season. Lately, he has been wearing a face mask to protect us from dinovirus.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
