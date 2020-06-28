Previous
Wet Dogwood by tdaug80
Photo 582

Wet Dogwood

Our dogwood tree is still in blossom, but waning. We had a rain storm during the afternoon. Afterwards, I went out for a photo shoot.
28th June 2020

