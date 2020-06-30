Sign up
Photo 584
Honor the Pollinators
There was a mockingbird in the bushes that refused to pose for me. The bumblebees are never that shy.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
