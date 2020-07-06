Previous
Next
The Victor by tdaug80
Photo 590

The Victor

There was a little skirmish in my front yard among two robins and a squirrel. Apparently, they decided the threat of a human wielding a camera was more important than their little turf battle, because they disappeared when I came outside.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise