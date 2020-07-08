Grandma's Stuff

My get-pushed partner challenged me to photograph a flat lay with at least 6 items. As the title suggests, this is some of my grandmother's stuff. The handkerchief that I used as a background was hers, too. The little locket in the upper left has a picture of my dad. The ring in the upper right is a mother's ring with three stones in it. I never knew about the third child, but found her as a 3-year old in a census when my grandmother was married to someone before she married my grandfather. I never knew about him, either. I am guessing that the little girl died as a child. Perhaps that led to the failure of my grandmother's first marriage. Oh, the mysteries you uncover when you dig into your family history.