Previous
Next
Comet NEOWISE again by tdaug80
Photo 601

Comet NEOWISE again

I went to a different viewing spot to see the comet, last night.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Oh, wow. Fabulous shot. FAV!
July 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise