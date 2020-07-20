The Sport of Hummingbird Photography

My get-pushed partner challenged me to use a setting on my camera that I've never used before. I usually shoot in aperture priority or shutter priority. Lately, I've been setting aperture and shutter speed manually, and setting ISO to auto. I rarely use the settings with the little pictures on them. I decided to give "sport" mode a try. The autofocus about drove me nuts deciding whether to focus on the bird, or a flower or stem in the background. I'll have to admit, though, that the settings that the camera chose captured some good images.
I'll explore some of the menus to see what other settings I haven't tried before.