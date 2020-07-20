Previous
The Sport of Hummingbird Photography by tdaug80
Photo 603

The Sport of Hummingbird Photography

My get-pushed partner challenged me to use a setting on my camera that I've never used before. I usually shoot in aperture priority or shutter priority. Lately, I've been setting aperture and shutter speed manually, and setting ISO to auto. I rarely use the settings with the little pictures on them. I decided to give "sport" mode a try. The autofocus about drove me nuts deciding whether to focus on the bird, or a flower or stem in the background. I'll have to admit, though, that the settings that the camera chose captured some good images.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Kathy, I started your challenge with the sport mode setting on my camera. I stood in my backyard waiting for a bird to fly by. I was hoping for the goldfinch that I often see to make an appearance, but no luck. The hummingbirds were back though.
I'll explore some of the menus to see what other settings I haven't tried before.
July 20th, 2020  
