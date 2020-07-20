The Sport of Hummingbird Photography

My get-pushed partner challenged me to use a setting on my camera that I've never used before. I usually shoot in aperture priority or shutter priority. Lately, I've been setting aperture and shutter speed manually, and setting ISO to auto. I rarely use the settings with the little pictures on them. I decided to give "sport" mode a try. The autofocus about drove me nuts deciding whether to focus on the bird, or a flower or stem in the background. I'll have to admit, though, that the settings that the camera chose captured some good images.