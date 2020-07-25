Previous
The Photographers Foot Prints by tdaug80
The Photographers Foot Prints

After coming in from my last shot from the black-eyed-susan lighting study, I turned back to get a shot of my foot prints. The grass was lush and wet from a rain storm. It felt good to be barefoot in the grass.
@tdaug80
Jacqueline ace
Fun shot Tim! We’re get pushed partners next week for your challenge how about doing a photo with a refractions while using a couple of glasses?
July 25th, 2020  
