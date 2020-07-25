Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 609
The Photographers Foot Prints
After coming in from my last shot from the black-eyed-susan lighting study, I turned back to get a shot of my foot prints. The grass was lush and wet from a rain storm. It felt good to be barefoot in the grass.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
650
photos
36
followers
28
following
166% complete
View this month »
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
23rd July 2020 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jacqueline
ace
Fun shot Tim! We’re get pushed partners next week for your challenge how about doing a photo with a refractions while using a couple of glasses?
July 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close