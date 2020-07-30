Sign up
Photo 614
Twenty Lashes for You!
I thought I had a foreign object on my eyeball, so naturally, I got out the macro tubes to see what the problem was. A magnifying mirror would have been a better choice. My lower eyelashes came out in focus in this shot, though.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
655
photos
36
followers
28
following
Tags
macro-innature
,
abstract-44
