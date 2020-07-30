Previous
Next
Twenty Lashes for You! by tdaug80
Photo 614

Twenty Lashes for You!

I thought I had a foreign object on my eyeball, so naturally, I got out the macro tubes to see what the problem was. A magnifying mirror would have been a better choice. My lower eyelashes came out in focus in this shot, though.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise