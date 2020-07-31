Previous
Next
Shrink Wrapped by tdaug80
Photo 615

Shrink Wrapped

We are having the exterior of our house painted. The painters covered all the windows in plastic to prepare for spraying the siding. It looked like they were preparing our house to ship it.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise