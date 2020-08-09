Sign up
Photo 624
The Goldfinch
There is a goldfinch that often flies through our back yard. This isn't him. That one never stops to pose. I found this one at our local wildlife preserve.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
665
photos
35
followers
27
following
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
5th August 2020 8:25am
Tags
goldfinch
