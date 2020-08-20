Sign up
Photo 635
Frog by Frogger
With my user name, I should probably take more pictures of frogs. This one was hanging out in a potted water plant.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
676
photos
34
followers
26
following
173% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
19th August 2020 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frogs
