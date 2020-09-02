Previous
Corn Collage by tdaug80
Corn Collage

I went on a photo walk to a nearby farm. None of the pictures of the corn field were notable, but as a group, I thought they captured the scene.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
