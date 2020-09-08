Previous
Next
Goldfinch in the Community Garden by tdaug80
Photo 654

Goldfinch in the Community Garden

I found several goldfinches during my stroll through a community garden.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
What a beautiful shot of this pretty bird
September 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise