Photo 656
Like a member of the family
Our gray tree frog will cling to anything. This morning I found him stuck to the window frame in a door to the garage (lower left). I think he qualifies as a pet, now.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Frogger
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Tags
sixws-109
