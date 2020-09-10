Previous
Like a member of the family by tdaug80
Photo 656

Our gray tree frog will cling to anything. This morning I found him stuck to the window frame in a door to the garage (lower left). I think he qualifies as a pet, now.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA.
