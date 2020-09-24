Sign up
Photo 670
The Scott Plot
Another Dutch angle photo for my get-pushed challenge. Not sure if this one works or not. Opinions are welcomed.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
711
photos
36
followers
26
following
Tags
dutch-angle
,
get-pushed-426
