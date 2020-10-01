Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 677
Eggs
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a photo with the rule of odds.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
718
photos
36
followers
26
following
185% complete
View this month »
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
2nd October 2020 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still-life
,
get-pushed-427
Frogger
ace
Annie, thanks for the challenge. I've been trying to do more still-life photography. Your challenge fit the ticket. Now that I think of it. This photo meets my challenge for you, also.
October 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close