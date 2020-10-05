Previous
Next
Dogs in the Bog by tdaug80
Photo 681

Dogs in the Bog

I went to visit a cranberry bog. There are some popular walking trails for people and dogs among the bogs.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
They forgot and hang scooped poop in bag in the nearest bush or tree!( Or doesn't that happen over the Atlantic??!)
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise