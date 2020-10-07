Previous
The Dark Knight by tdaug80
The Dark Knight

My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a silhouette. The second part of the challenge was to learn how to spell it.
Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
@tdaug80
Frogger ace
How do you like my silhouette? My chess set is always up for a photo shoot. I'll try to seek out some other interesting shapes during the remainder of the week. Thanks for the challenge. @aecasey
October 7th, 2020  
