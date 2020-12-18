Sign up
Photo 755
Jupiter and Saturn
I took some photos of the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. When I came home, I found that I had also captured some of Jupiter's moons.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
796
photos
33
followers
26
following
206% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
15th December 2020 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
astrophotography
