Who Came to Visit? by tdaug80
Who Came to Visit?

We had about 15" (38 cm) of snow a few days ago. Today the yard was full of animal tracks. From a distance it looked like three different animal species, but on closer examination, it was all deer.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

@tdaug80
