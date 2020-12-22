Previous
Next
Mousetrap by tdaug80
Photo 759

Mousetrap

My get-pushed partner challenged me to imagine what I might have photographed as a 10-year-old boy. I liked to play Mousetrap. My pet parakeet would sometimes participate.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Frogger ace
Mary, you had not given me this challenge previously. I'm not even sure that I had access to a camera at age 10. @mcsiegle
December 22nd, 2020  
Anne ace
I always wanted this game and was never allowed it! Great boyhood memory
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise