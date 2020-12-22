Sign up
Photo 759
Mousetrap
My get-pushed partner challenged me to imagine what I might have photographed as a 10-year-old boy. I liked to play Mousetrap. My pet parakeet would sometimes participate.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
2
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
800
photos
33
followers
26
following
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
22nd December 2020 2:48pm
Tags
get-pushed-439
Frogger
ace
Mary, you had not given me this challenge previously. I'm not even sure that I had access to a camera at age 10.
@mcsiegle
December 22nd, 2020
Anne
ace
I always wanted this game and was never allowed it! Great boyhood memory
December 22nd, 2020
