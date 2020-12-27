Previous
Monument Square by tdaug80
Monument Square

Here's another response to my get-pushed challenge to try B&W street photography. This image doesn't tell as strong a story as my other image, but I liked the combination of the cyclist, walkers, and the seated pair eating lunch.
27th December 2020

Here is another street shot. @chejja
January 2nd, 2021  
