Photo 763
Monument Square
Here's another response to my get-pushed challenge to try B&W street photography. This image doesn't tell as strong a story as my other image, but I liked the combination of the cyclist, walkers, and the seated pair eating lunch.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
809
photos
33
followers
26
following
210% complete
761
762
763
764
765
766
767
768
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
1st January 2021 12:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
street-76
get-pushed-440
Frogger
ace
Here is another street shot.
@chejja
January 2nd, 2021
