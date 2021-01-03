Sign up
Photo 770
Watson! Call tech support.
I'm having fun with my anachronistic composites.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Tags
composite
,
composite32
JackieR
ace
Brilliant!! No idea how you did that. Geniusly subtle!!
January 3rd, 2021
