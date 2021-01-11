Sign up
Photo 779
Photo bombed!
That rascal Teddy Roosevelt stuck his head in on this vacation shot in front of Yellowstone Lake.
Let's see some more "Revisionist History" composites for the challenge. It ends on Monday.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44487/new-composite-challenge-revisionist-history
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
820
photos
34
followers
26
following
213% complete
View this month »
Tags
composite
,
composite32
