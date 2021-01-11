Previous
Photo bombed! by tdaug80
Photo 779

Photo bombed!

That rascal Teddy Roosevelt stuck his head in on this vacation shot in front of Yellowstone Lake.
Let's see some more "Revisionist History" composites for the challenge. It ends on Monday. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44487/new-composite-challenge-revisionist-history
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA.
