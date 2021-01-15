Previous
Optical Illusion by tdaug80
Photo 783

Optical Illusion

I noticed this yesterday when I was zooming in to focus my padlock macro. This number 35 is recessed into the lock dial, but when zoomed in it looks like it is raised from the dial surface.
