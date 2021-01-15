Sign up
Photo 783
Optical Illusion
I noticed this yesterday when I was zooming in to focus my padlock macro. This number 35 is recessed into the lock dial, but when zoomed in it looks like it is raised from the dial surface.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
824
photos
35
followers
26
following
214% complete
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
14th January 2021 9:41am
optical-illusion
