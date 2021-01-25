Previous
Next
High brow graffiti by tdaug80
Photo 793

High brow graffiti

It's been a long time since I took organic chemistry. I don't know what the message is here, but this is not the sort of graffiti you see every day.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise