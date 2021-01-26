Previous
Rail Trail by tdaug80
Rail Trail

My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a photograph using leading lines to add depth and mystery to your composition--the line takes us to somewhere, or something, but that something is unknown.
Frogger

Helen, here is my first response to your challenge. Perhaps I can find a spot with less asphalt before the week is over. @helenhall
January 26th, 2021  
Nailed your challenge Tim
January 26th, 2021  
