Photo 794
Rail Trail
My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a photograph using leading lines to add depth and mystery to your composition--the line takes us to somewhere, or something, but that something is unknown.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Tags
get-pushed-444
Frogger
ace
Helen, here is my first response to your challenge. Perhaps I can find a spot with less asphalt before the week is over.
@helenhall
January 26th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Nailed your challenge Tim
January 26th, 2021
