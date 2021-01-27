Sign up
Photo 795
Towards the Depot
I have another response to my get-pushed challenge to make a photograph using leading lines to add depth and mystery to your composition--the line takes us to somewhere, or something, but that something is unknown.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Views
3
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
25th January 2021 10:05am
get-pushed-444
