Snow on the Rhodies by tdaug80
Snow on the Rhodies

This is a variety of rhododendron called Wilson's Rhododendron. When I asked my local gardening-enthusiast what it was, she gave me a whole lesson on the varieties of rhody that we have in our yard.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

