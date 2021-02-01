Previous
Snow Plow by tdaug80
Snow Plow

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a photo with a moving source of light. We had a snow storm last night. I tried to catch light trails from the snow plow. It was not a complete success. After the first pass, I got the camera set up, choosing the right exposure. I was shooting in aperture priority at f/11, ISO 400. That setup for a 5 second exposure--perfect for the speed of the plow. I waited for the plow to return. Oops. Missed it. Will it come again. Yes, here it comes...camera didn't work. Oh, yeah, I didn't have it turned on. By the 4th pass, the light had darkened to where I needed a 19 second exposure. The plow was long gone before the exposure finished.
