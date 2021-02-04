Previous
Snow Garlands 2 by tdaug80
Snow Garlands 2

Here is another garland made by the slowly melting snow on the railing. The photograph isn't as good as the other one, but the garland is better.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA.
Anne ace
That's amazing! Never seen anything like that before. The wonders of 365!
February 5th, 2021  
