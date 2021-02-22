Sign up
Photo 821
Boggle
Last year I did a series of photos of games. The object of Boggle is to find words in the grid by connecting letters that are adjacent or diagonally connected. For example, you could make the word "blow" but not "bowl."
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
862
photos
42
followers
28
following
224% complete
View this month »
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
21st February 2021 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
