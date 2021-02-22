Previous
Boggle by tdaug80
Photo 821

Boggle

Last year I did a series of photos of games. The object of Boggle is to find words in the grid by connecting letters that are adjacent or diagonally connected. For example, you could make the word "blow" but not "bowl."
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
