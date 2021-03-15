Sign up
Photo 842
More Fringe
Another shot of the carpet fringe. Tomorrow, I hope to get up off the floor.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
883
photos
42
followers
29
following
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
15th March 2021 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro-fibre
,
abstract-51
Wendy
ace
I think I prefer this shot - the focus seems to be better.
March 16th, 2021
