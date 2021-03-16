Previous
Salad by tdaug80
Photo 843

Salad

My get-pushed partner challenged me to photograph food. The salad was better than the photograph. I would like to have gotten rid of the distractions of the napkin and knife.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Laura, here is the first course from your challenge. @la_photographic
March 17th, 2021  
