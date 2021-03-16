Sign up
Photo 843
Salad
My get-pushed partner challenged me to photograph food. The salad was better than the photograph. I would like to have gotten rid of the distractions of the napkin and knife.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
884
photos
42
followers
29
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
16th March 2021 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-451
Frogger
ace
Laura, here is the first course from your challenge.
@la_photographic
March 17th, 2021
