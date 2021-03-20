Sign up
Photo 847
Fly Away
Another pair of hooded mergansers as they flew off to another part of the wetland.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
17th March 2021 8:15am
