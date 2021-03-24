Sign up
Photo 851
Pinhole
My get-pushed partner challenged me to try pinhole photography. Well, I did it, but I'm thinking, "Why go to all this trouble to make a fuzzy picture when I have perfectly good lenses to do the job." :-)
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Tags
pinhole
,
get-pushed-452
Frogger
ace
April, thanks for the challenge. I really do appreciate being challenged to try things I've never done before. I don't think I am going to become a fan of pinhole photography, though.
@aecasey
March 24th, 2021
