Pinhole by tdaug80
Pinhole

My get-pushed partner challenged me to try pinhole photography. Well, I did it, but I'm thinking, "Why go to all this trouble to make a fuzzy picture when I have perfectly good lenses to do the job." :-)
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

@tdaug80
I joined this project to improve my...
April, thanks for the challenge. I really do appreciate being challenged to try things I've never done before. I don't think I am going to become a fan of pinhole photography, though. @aecasey
March 24th, 2021  
