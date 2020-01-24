Previous
Ephemeroptera by teriyakih
Photo 391

Ephemeroptera

Nothing to photograph lately, but I found these macro invertebrates to be really cool looking with their abdominal gills and claws.

Sorry with no real photo options I have been paying less attention to this site, and instead pruning my photo library.
Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
