Second cutting of hay...
The rains have stopped for a few days and it's time to make the second cutting of hay. They cut it yesterday and today they are working hard to get it bailed, going two at a time!
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
hot
dry
rain
summer
hay
south
Pat Thacker
Now that's teamwork. Great shot of these busy guys.
September 4th, 2020
